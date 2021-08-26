Clemson in Top 5 for 5-star DL

A five-star defensive lineman in the class of 2022 is down to five schools.

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace standout Shemar Stewart named Clemson among his top five on Thursday night via social media, along with Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State.

Stewart (6-6, 264) is ranked as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, while 247Sports tabs him as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 4 overall prospect in the class.

Clemson offered Stewart in July 2020 and got him on campus this summer.

“Clemson is an offer I always wanted because of the culture there,” Stewart told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “You can see that Coach Swinney is a winner, and Death Valley seems like an exciting place to be on Saturdays.”

