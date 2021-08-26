Clemson WR target sets commitment date

By Staff Reports | August 26, 2021 11:01 am ET

A Clemson wide receiver target in the class of 2023 has set his commitment date.

Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star Nathaniel Joseph announced late Wednesday night that he will make his commitment on Sept. 11.

Clemson extended an offer to Joseph (5-10, 165) in June after he visited campus to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp. He is the lone uncommitted wideout in the 2023 class with an offer from Clemson to date.

Joseph also visited Florida State, Alabama, Florida, UCF and FAU in June. He returned to FSU for another visit in late July.

Joseph is ranked as high as the No. 137 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, which considers him the No. 23 wide receiver in the class.

I will be committing September 11th stay tuned ‼️‼️ — ⁵𝓃𝒶𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁⇔𝒿𝑜𝓈𝑒𝓅𝒽🦍™ (@rayraythaboy) August 26, 2021

