Elite Las Vegas receiver looking forward to building relationship with Grisham

Clemson continues to keep tabs on this talented Class of 2023 wide receiver.

Las Vegas (NV.) Bishop Gorman four-star Zachariah Branch ranks as the No. 6 wide receiver, No. 38 overall prospect regardless of position and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Nevada, per the 247Sports Composite.

Talent runs in the family and if that last name sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Branch’s older brother, Zion, is a four-star safety recruit in the 2022 class, who has included Clemson in his final five schools.

Zachariah (5-9. 175) is tagging along on his brother’s official visit to Clemson from Nov. 12-14, he recently told The Clemson Insider. The visit coincides with Clemson’s matchup against UConn on Nov. 13, thus the younger Branch brother will be able to take in a game-day experience in Death Valley.

While he hasn’t heard much from Clemson lately, Branch knows that come Sept. 1, he can expect to hear from Tigers’ wide receivers coach, Tyler Grisham.

“He definitely told me that I was the main receiver that he wanted to look at,” Branch said. “He said that if I’m being recruited by Clemson, then it means something because he doesn’t really recruit that many receivers. That really meant a lot coming from him, just knowing that I’m really a primary prospect that they think can contribute to their program.”

That game day visit will be Branch’s first opportunity to meet Grisham in person.

“I’m definitely excited to get to see Coach Grisham out there and just talk to him and build that relationship out there,” he added. See what he’s about. He’s very genuine over the phone, so I mean he seems like a very genuine person, very nice coach.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Branch is taking a patient approach. He wants to hear what coaches have to offer, weigh out all his options and then hopefully come up with a decision.

Branch told TCI that among the schools that he’s interested in, he’s looking forward to continuing to build a relationship with Clemson and its coaching staff. The programs that are standing out right now, in addition to Clemson? USC, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Tennessee and Arizona State.

Additionally, he hopes to get in closer contact with Alabama but made sure to reiterate that same desire for Clemson.

Not everyone has the opportunity that Branch has. He’s been able to use his older brother’s recruitment process as a guiding light for his own.

“Going through his recruiting process is absolutely helping me narrow down my schools as well,” he said. “We’re trying to make the decision together so we can possibly play at the same college.”

That would mean A LOT to Branch.

“Me and my brother have a great relationship and we don’t want to split up,” he added. “If we could both go to the same college, that would be just a blessing.”

What does Branch bring to the table on the field?

He’s a dynamic athlete, who’s an explosive athlete. Branch is also stronger than his stature would suggest.

“I would say that my strengths are route running, being able to read defenses quicker than people my age and blocking,” Branch said.

When asked what players he tries to emulate and take bits and pieces of their game, the first wide receiver he mentioned was DeAndre Hopkins.

It just so happens that he’s being recruited by the same college that helped develop Nuk.

“That just means a lot,” Branch said about being recruited by Clemson. “The receivers who have come out of Clemson in the past, they’re always developing receivers. To know that the coaching staff believes in me and believes that I can be another receiver to come out of their program and be just as great as those who already came out, just means a lot to me.”

