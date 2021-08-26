Jaguars excited for Lawrence era

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer officially announced Trevor Lawrence as the team’s starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Following the announcement Jacksonville fired off a series of tweets hyping up the start of the Lawrence era.

Check out this video of highlights from his performance in the team’s second preseason game on Tuesday night. Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards in the Jaguars first two preseason games.

