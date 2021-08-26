Podcast: Tigers face a tough task in the trenches

Podcast: Tigers face a tough task in the trenches

There are some that think Georgia is just going to roll right over Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic. Levon Kirkland and myself discuss that, as well as breakdown the matchups up front on both the offensive and defensive lines.

We also have interviews with Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst and defensive end Justin Foster.

