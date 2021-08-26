Podcast: Tigers face a tough task in the trenches

By Will Vandervort | August 26, 2021 10:00 am ET

There are some that think Georgia is just going to roll right over Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic. Levon Kirkland and myself discuss that, as well as breakdown the matchups up front on both the offensive and defensive lines.

We also have interviews with Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst and defensive end Justin Foster.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

