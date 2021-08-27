4-star WR, top-100 national recruit building bond with Grisham

A four-star wide receiver from the Tar Heel State and top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class is firmly on the recruiting radar of Clemson and Tyler Grisham.

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge High School’s Christian Hamilton, who visited Clemson in June, has been in consistent contact with Grisham and is building a bond with the Tigers’ receivers coach.

“I have a good relationship with him or starting to build a good relationship with him,” Hamilton told The Clemson Insider. “I talk to him almost every week.”

Hamilton (6-0, 180) is ranked among the top 100 prospects in the country for the 2023 class, regardless of position, by ESPN (No. 72), Rivals (No. 97) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 93). Rivals ranks him as the No. 14 wide receiver in the class, while he checks in as the No. 15 receiver in the composite rankings.

Hamilton hit the road to check out a slew of schools this summer. Along with Clemson, he visited Louisville, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and Penn State.

All those programs have offered Hamilton, with the exception of Ohio State and Clemson.

The Tigers, of course, are very patient and selective when it comes to offering scholarships – especially at the receiver position. So, if they decided to offer Hamilton, it would certainly be a big deal to him.

“It would really mean a lot to me knowing that a great football program and also a great academic program has strong interest in me,” he said, “and wants me to be at their school.”

The genuineness of Grisham and Clemson’s staff made a great impression on Hamilton when they played host to him on campus June 8.

“What stands out is whenever I went there, it didn’t feel like any forced love,” he said.

Asked to describe himself as a wide receiver, Hamilton said, “Fast, sticky fingers, explosive, high IQ, student of the game, great yards after catch.”

In six games as a sophomore last season, Hamilton hauled in 22 catches for 379 yards and three touchdowns.

