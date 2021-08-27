Advice from Peyton Manning 'invaluable' for Lawrence

As Trevor Lawrence transitions from Clemson to the NFL and prepares for his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has made it a point to seek advice from another former No. 1 overall pick — Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Lawrence spoke during an interview with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington this week about the dialogue he has had with Manning and the advice he’s gotten from the all-time great.

“We’ve talked a number of times,” Lawrence said of Manning. “We actually have the same marketing agent. So, we’ve talked a few times throughout the past year, really the past couple months. I’ve picked his brain a few times on different things, and that’s invaluable for me because I’m in a position where I’ve never been here before. I don’t really know how it works.

“I’ve had a lot of great conversations with him just about what his routine was like throughout the week. When I was trying to map mine out each week, that’s one thing I asked him about — what’d you do Monday after the game, what’d you do Tuesday, Wednesday, all the way up until game day? And a guy that was one of the best to ever do it and hearing how everything was mapped out and just the approach he took, it was super cool and obviously I took a lot of that.”

