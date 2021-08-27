Clemson AD ‘still bullish on college athletics’

The times, they are a changin’ in college football and college athletics with NIL, the growing power of the SEC and the alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12.

While there has been a seismic shift in the college sports landscape, Clemson director of athletics Dan Radakovich still feels good overall about the direction things are going.

Radakovich was a guest on “Out of Bounds” with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar on Thursday and was asked if he believes college athletics is headed in a positive, negative or neutral direction given the developments of the past few months.

Here is what Radakovich had to say:

“College athletics, I think, it’s in a state of flux right now. I don’t know that it’s in a negative state. Certainly, NIL, for the opportunities for our student-athletes have been really good. I mentioned earlier that the Southeastern Conference just signed a new large television deal, and there are other leagues that will be going to market soon. Really one of the most valuable commodities on television right now are live events, ultimate reality shows. So, I think from those areas, I think college athletics in general is strong. I think we have work to do as it relates to the governance, and that’s why the NCAA has pulled together a large group of individuals to talk about governance within the NCAA, how much should stay in Indianapolis, how much should be sent to the various conferences. So, that’s going to be an interesting thing to watch over the next few months.

”But all in all, college athletics gives such great opportunities to so many student-athletes around the country and so many different sports, that it is in an important and integral part of certainly Clemson University life, and I think it’s the same way in many other parts of the country. So, I’m still bullish on college athletics. It may look a little different five to 10 years down the road, but I still think it will serve its purpose of entertaining a very rabid and loyal fanbase as well as giving student-athletes a great opportunity to compete and get a great education.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks