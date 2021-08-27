Herbstreit honors Skalski

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit honored Clemson linebacker James Skalski during his annual preseason awards show, The Herbies, on Thursday night.

Herbstreit gave the super senior Skalski the Herbie Award for “Throwback Player”.

“Skalski, by the way, 47’s back again,” Herbstreit said during The Herbies Preseason Special on ESPN. “If you didn’t hear about it, everyone thought he was done. But these players had an option to come back, and 47 will be in the middle of that defense again. I don’t know if it comes more throwback than James Skalski.”

Skalski beat out fellow nominees, Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose and Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller, for the “Throwback Player” Herbie Award.

“He’s a guy that is not afraid to throw his body around,” Herbstreit said. “I think he has an infectious personality. I think his defense really thrives on his leadership and his game experience. Don’t forget now, Clemson’s last time out, they lost to Ohio State. Their defense gave up a bunch of points. I’m sure that Brent Venables and Skalski and this defense are eager to get to that first game against Georgia to kind of get back to being a dominant defense because that was a tough one to lose, and the way they lost it I’m sure had Skalski and that team fired up to get back to being what we consider their normal style of defense.”

