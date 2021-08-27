Mac Lain excited for future matchups for Tigers in 'Alliance'

This past week commissioners from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the formation of a historic alliance between the three conferences.

The formal announcement did not include specific terms of the alliance but featured talk of future scheduling.

“Τhe football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football,” the statement released on Tuesday said.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain hopped into the conversation on the alliance Thursday after the Tigers’ practice at the fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

The ACC Network analyst visited practice in conjunction with the networks ACC Football Road Show and shared the matchups he wants for Clemson with schools in the Pac-12.

“Oregon was really good in my career so that would have been fun to go there and host them here,” Mac Lain said. “I think when you think of big name brands it would be fun to play USC and to see over there in LA and what they’ve got going on.”

Mac Lain played on the offensive line for the Tigers from 2011-15 and served as a captain on the first team to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2015. He’s excited to see how the alliance contributes to the evolving nature of college football with Clemson at the center.

“It’s going to be really fun to see which way college football goes, it’s an ever changing landscape,” he said. “The only thing that’s important for this area is that Clemson is going to be square in the middle of all of it, there’s no question.”

