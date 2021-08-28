No CFP Love for Clemson from ESPN GameDay Crew

No CFP Love for Clemson from ESPN GameDay Crew

Football

No CFP Love for Clemson from ESPN GameDay Crew

By August 28, 2021 11:52 am

By |

The ESPN College GameDay crew gave their preseason picks for the College Football Playoff.  There wasn’t a lot of love for the Tigers chances of winning another national championship.

Howard:  “I have Alabama of course.  Clemson of course.  Oklahoma of course but then I have the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.  I pick Oklahoma to win it all.”

National Championship:  Oklahoma over Alabama

Pollack:  “I have Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State.  I told you Alabama would win the SEC Championship Game.  Georgia will beat them in the natty.”

National Championship:  Georgia over Alabama

Corso:  “Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia.  Georgia, they haven’t won a national championship in 41 years, 41 years.  Georgia go Dawgs.”

National Championship:  Georgia over Oklahoma

Herbstreit:  “I went chalk again.  I’ve got Alabama in there.  I have Ohio State in there.  I have Clemson in there and Oklahoma.  I’ve got Oklahoma.”

National Championship:  Oklahoma over Alabama

Davis:  “I have Oregon in the playoff though.  I’ve got Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State.”

National Champion:  Oklahoma

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!

, , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

19hr

Dabo Swinney said he has spoken with Travis Etienne in the last few days, and the former Clemson running back is doing fine. Etienne, who was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home