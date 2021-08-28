No CFP Love for Clemson from ESPN GameDay Crew

By Robert MacRae | August 28, 2021 11:52 am ET

The ESPN College GameDay crew gave their preseason picks for the College Football Playoff. There wasn’t a lot of love for the Tigers chances of winning another national championship.

Howard: “I have Alabama of course. Clemson of course. Oklahoma of course but then I have the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. I pick Oklahoma to win it all.”

National Championship: Oklahoma over Alabama

Pollack: “I have Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State. I told you Alabama would win the SEC Championship Game. Georgia will beat them in the natty.”

National Championship: Georgia over Alabama

Corso: “Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. Georgia, they haven’t won a national championship in 41 years, 41 years. Georgia go Dawgs.”

National Championship: Georgia over Oklahoma

Herbstreit: “I went chalk again. I’ve got Alabama in there. I have Ohio State in there. I have Clemson in there and Oklahoma. I’ve got Oklahoma.”

National Championship: Oklahoma over Alabama

Davis: “I have Oregon in the playoff though. I’ve got Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State.”

National Champion: Oklahoma

