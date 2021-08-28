Peach State QB feels he connected with Streeter at Swinney Camp this summer

A talented Peach State signal-caller hit the road this summer to visit plenty of colleges across the country, including a stop at Clemson.

Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2023 four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton traveled to Clemson’s campus back in early June for the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Singleton caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and what his impression was of Clemson and Brandon Streeter based on his visit to Tiger Town earlier this summer.

“It was a great experience just seeing the facilities and meeting all the coaches in person,” Singleton told TCI. “There was a lot of good QB talent there, so just seeing where I stack up and stuff, it was a great overall experience.”

According to Singleton, Clemson’s quarterbacks coach told him that he “had a great day.”

“He just told me to keep grinding and don’t be surprised if I got an offer after my junior season,” Singleton added. “He was just telling me to stay patient and stuff like that.”

Singleton’s contact with Streeter has been limited, but he’s under the impression that Clemson will reach out, come Sept. 1.

Nonetheless, he was left impressed by Streeter’s coaching style

“I thought he was a really good coach,” Singleton said. “He gave me a lot of good feedback when I was throwing. I thought we connected.”

In addition to Streeter, Swinney’s infectious energy also caught Singleton’s attention.

“He’s like that high-energy guy,” he added. He always keeps a smile on his face. I thought he was really cool.

As he enters his junior campaign, Singleton is taking a patient approach as far as his recruitment is concerned. He’s really trying to focus on his season right now.

Singleton is primarily looking to show everybody that he can throw the ball, he said. He currently ranks as the No. 22 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2023, per 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, so Singleton wants to exhibit his arm talent to the rest of the country.

He mentioned schools like Florida, Georgia, UCF, Miami and Georgia Tech among schools that are standing out in his recruitment.

Singleton is looking for the perfect fit, somewhere they can use his talent to the best of his abilities.

What are Singleton’s strengths on the field?

“I feel like my strengths are that I can spread the defense, I can throw, I can run,” Singleton said. “I feel like the defense is never in the right spot.”

Singleton is a dynamic quarterback prospect, who brings a balanced approach. He’s someone who can make the big plays but can also perfectly execute a 10-play drive as well.

While he doesn’t model his game after anyone in particular, he certainly takes bits and pieces from quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton.

