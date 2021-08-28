What They Are Saying: Clemson targets and commits shine during Week 2

A number of Clemson’s commitments and recruiting targets in the Class of 2022 took the field on Friday night and shined under the bright lights.

Check out what Twitter had to say about them:

First Westlake TD of the season for #Clemson commit and 5-star QB Cade Klubnik. GREAT catch by Jaden Greathouse in the end zone. Westlake leads Temple 21-3. #txhsfb Watch the game live here: https://t.co/HCgE5kyuXu pic.twitter.com/bnc2FKYZK0 — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) August 28, 2021

#Clemson commit & #Elite11 MVP Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) passed for 219 yards and 3 TDs with a fourth score rushing Friday night in Austin Westlake’s season-opening 54-13 win over Temple #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Up3qeRr88t — Brian Stumpf (@Stumpf_Brian) August 28, 2021

5-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) in warmups as he leads the Chaps into week one of their State Title defense in 2021. pic.twitter.com/q2xIMiyzZ3 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) August 27, 2021

If you know me, you know how much it hurts to say this about Chaps, but Cade Klubnik and Jaden Greathouse are dudes. pic.twitter.com/uJj7FlOsF7 — Shane Miller (@shanelmiller15) August 28, 2021

Some halftime stats: Westlake has 267 yards of offense, Temple has 150. Westlake QB Cade Klubnik is 9 of 16 for 138 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs @ThomasJonesAAS @varsity_news @statesman — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) August 28, 2021

@StoverKeegan to @DelpOscar with Delp dragging 3 defenders down the field. West in the red zone. — WestForsythFootball (@WestForsythFB) August 28, 2021