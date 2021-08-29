Real reason why Braves’ legend still pulls for the Tigers

ATLANTA — Though he never played football for Clemson, Jeff Francoeur’s roots run deep in the orange clay of Upstate South Carolina.

Before he became one of the fan favorites of the Atlanta Braves as a player, and now as a television analyst, Francoeur was a Clemson recruit. And not just any recruit. He was one of the top safety prospects in the country coming out of Parkview High School in 2002.

But now, almost two decades later, Francoeur’s connection to Clemson remains even stronger than it was when he was committed to play for the Tigers before being drafted No. 9 overall by the Braves in the 2002 MLB Draft.

He still has a relationship with former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden. He is tight with both Dabo Swinney and his brother, Tracy, and one of his closest high school friends is Clemson Deputy Athletic Director, Graham Neff.

“I am happy he is up there, and for me, it is great to have these people that you still know and talk to,” Francoeur said to The Clemson Insider at Truist Park on Saturday.

Years ago, when Dabo Swinney was just beginning his tenure at Clemson, Francoeur would give Swinney and his sons tickets to Braves’ games.

“He is great. Him and his brother, I text Tracy all the time. He is a beauty,” Francoeur said. “They know I love to be a part (of Clemson). I am just a big fan, and it is fun. They enjoy having people support the program that are outside that area. Outside Anderson and Greenville, you know, people around the area.

“So, whenever Dabo comes in recruiting and stuff, every once in a while, he will stop by, go to lunch or do something, so I am always happy for hm. He has done a great job and I love what he stands for up there. So, for me, it is a perfect fit.”

Francoeur says he still talks to Bowden, too. He says they talk quite a bit, and he and his wife usually go out to dinner with the Bowdens at least once a year when they are in Florida.

“I have always stayed in close contact with them. Tommy is awesome, man. Tommy is a lot of the reason why I chose Clemson,” Francoeur said.

Jack Leggett was the other reason. The former Brave said he had a great relationship with Clemson’s former Hall of Fame baseball coach.

His relationship with Bowden crew stronger when he bought a house alongside him in Florida.

“Me and Tommy became next door neighbors down there. So, we always kind of saw each other whenever he would come down for the season,” Francoeur recalled. “Of course, when he resigned and that whole ordeal, we saw him full-time.

“I just became a Clemson fan. I loved the University and everything about it.”

