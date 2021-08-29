What They Are Saying: Lawrence balls out in final dress rehearsal

Trevor Lawrence balled out and was nearly perfect in his final dress rehearsal ahead of the 2021 NFL regular season.

The former Clemson quarterback shined in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, completing 11-of-12 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Jags’ 34-14 win.

Lawrence had a passer rating of 154.5 in the contest, close to the perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Lawrence and the Jags open the regular season at the Houston Texans on Sept. 12.

Social media was buzzing after Lawrence’s impressive performance in his final preseason tune-up game. Here’s what some in the Twitterverse are saying:

Trevor Lawrence with another DIME 👀 The first overall pick puts up his 2nd TD of the half! 📺: #JAXvsDAL on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/ZfE3xwgAAh — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2021

Smooth, efficient touchdown drive from Trevor Lawrence and the Jags just now. Most confident the offense has looked all exhibition season. 5 plays/68 yards

Lawrence: 3-3, 62 yards, TDpic.twitter.com/4uq6f7XFJp — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) August 29, 2021

Even with all the usual preseason caveats in play, Trevor Lawrence looks dialed in today. Pinpoint accuracy, field vision and total control of the situation on most every snap. Fun to see his growth already through just a few weeks. Exactly what Jaguars fans have hoped for. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 29, 2021

I know it’s not Cowboys 1s but Lawrence lookin like Peyton Manning lol. Manning Who can run. His ball placement been on point. Decision making looks way better than last week. Again, could be because it’s vs 2s but it looks good. — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) August 29, 2021

So Trevor Lawrence is a special talent, huh? — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) August 29, 2021

Trevor being Trevor 📈 https://t.co/Paofj0MEgt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 29, 2021

Using the separate NCAA formula for calculating pass efficiency, that’d be a 243.97 collegiate passer rating. It would rank fifth amid his single-game marks at Clemson. https://t.co/2byvDX3OqJ — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) August 29, 2021

Perfect passer rating = 158.3 Trevor Lawrence today = 154.5 BRING ON HOUSTON.#Jaguars pic.twitter.com/CX5mtG5V2D — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) August 29, 2021

