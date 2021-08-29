What They Are Saying: Lawrence balls out in final dress rehearsal

What They Are Saying: Lawrence balls out in final dress rehearsal

Football

What They Are Saying: Lawrence balls out in final dress rehearsal

By August 29, 2021 4:58 pm

By |

Trevor Lawrence balled out and was nearly perfect in his final dress rehearsal ahead of the 2021 NFL regular season.

The former Clemson quarterback shined in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, completing 11-of-12 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Jags’ 34-14 win.

Lawrence had a passer rating of 154.5 in the contest, close to the perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Lawrence and the Jags open the regular season at the Houston Texans on Sept. 12.

Social media was buzzing after Lawrence’s impressive performance in his final preseason tune-up game. Here’s what some in the Twitterverse are saying:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Shaq Lawson has a new home. The former Clemson Tiger was traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple reports. Lawson didn’t appear in a single (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home