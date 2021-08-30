Clemson in top group for Sunshine State 4-star

A four-star prospect from the Sunshine State named Clemson among his top schools on Monday via social media.

Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep power forward Ven-Allen Lubin dropped a top seven featuring Clemson along with Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame, Alabama, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Rivals ranks Lubin as the No. 8 power forward and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Lubin received an offer from Clemson in June.

“I was really excited and happy to hear,” Lubin told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “One more added to my list. Clemson’s a really good basketball team and it’s a really good school as well. I was really excited when I got an offer from them.”

