D.J. Uiagalelei all smiles with Georgia on horizon

D.J. Uiagalelei all smiles with Georgia on horizon

Football

D.J. Uiagalelei all smiles with Georgia on horizon

By August 30, 2021 3:25 pm

By |

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was calm, cool and collected during his weekly press conference Monday.

Uiagalelei talked about his Bojangles commercial, having Ross back, his offensive line and much more:

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Trevor Lawrence was super sharp in his final preseason tune-up before the NFL regular season begins in a couple of weeks. After officially being named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback this past (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home