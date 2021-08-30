D.J. Uiagalelei all smiles with Georgia on horizon

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was calm, cool and collected during his weekly press conference Monday.
Uiagalelei talked about his Bojangles commercial, having Ross back, his offensive line and much more:
Derion Kendrick started 23 games at Clemson for defensive coordinator Brent Venables over the past two seasons. This Saturday, he will be on the sideline opposite from Venables and the Tigers after transferring (…)
It’s not exactly surprising to see teams run out big, athletic defensive linemen, particularly at Power Five schools. But Georgia’s are a different breed in that category. “I think the last one I can (…)
Clemson just continues to be amazed by Taisun Phommachanh’s recovery. After suffering an Achilles injury in the spring, it was expected that Phommachanh’s recovery would continue throughout the (…)
As was the case in spring practice, running back was the most competitive position for Clemson in fall camp, according to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace nor true freshman (…)
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart updated the status of one of the Dawg’s best playmakers on Monday. Former 5-star Arik Gilbert does not look like he will be ready when the Dawgs battle the Tigers. (…)
A former Clemson and South Carolina running back has been released by an NFL team. The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday they have released Tavien Feaster. Feaster was picked up by the Cardinals on April 15. (…)
Trevor Lawrence was super sharp in his final preseason tune-up before the NFL regular season begins in a couple of weeks. After officially being named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback this past (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is excited about the Tigers’ true freshmen running backs, Will Shipley and Phil Mafah. “He and Shipley are roommates, and they’re both very unique freshmen and they (…)
The dog days of summer are over for Clemson. The Tigers have shifted from the grind of fall camp to game preparation for their season-opening clash with Georgia, which is looming Saturday at (…)
It is finally here. It is game week! This Saturday the 2021 football season will begin for third-ranked Clemson, as the Tigers play No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America (…)