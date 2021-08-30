Elliott on Phommachanh: 'He's a modern-day miracle'

Clemson just continues to be amazed by Taisun Phommachanh’s recovery.

After suffering an Achilles injury in the spring, it was expected that Phommachanh’s recovery would continue throughout the regular season.

That was based on a safe estimate, as Achilles’ injuries generally sideline professional athletes between 8-12 months.

Clemson never provided a timetable for the redshirt sophomore quarterback, but as the Tigers entered summer workouts and then fall camp, Phommachanh was progressing way ahead of schedule.

Now, he’s back and ready to go.

He’s come back in four months from a ruptured Achilles.



Seriously.

“It’s a testament to him and his hard work,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott told reporters Monday. “You have to have patience.”

Prior to Phommachanh being cleared, Elliott pointed out to his players and said “Fellas, this is what it looks like. Here’s a young man, who had an 8-12 month projected injury and he’s back out here, he’s worked his tail off. Why’s he doing it? He’s doing it for the love of the team, the love of the game.”

Elliott wanted to point out to a group of players in practice that Phommachanh is the Archetype for what hard work and determination looks like.

Dabo Swinney referred to it as “amazing,” Elliott took it one step further.

“He’s a modern-day miracle,” he said. “It’s an inspiration for everybody. Hats off to our medical staff for putting together a great plan after successful surgery and most importantly to (Taisun) for putting in the work to be ready to help his team come Sept. 4”

Elliott jokingly added that he needs to be on the same plan as Phommachanh as he’s dealt with a nagging back injury over the past couple of years.

