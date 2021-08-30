Smart updates the status of one of Georgia's top playmakers

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart updated the status of one of the Dawg’s best playmakers on Monday. Former 5-star Arik Gilbert does not look like he will be ready when the Dawgs battle the Tigers.

“No update other than he’s not with us. We’re praying for him each and every day that he can come back healthy,” said Smart.

A highly touted player, Gilbert transferred to Georgia from LSU this offseason. He initially declared his intent to play at Florida following the 2020 season but reopened his transfer recruitment and then decided to play at Georgia this year.

Gilbert hauled in 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Bayou Bengals last year before opting out of the last two games.

The Bulldogs take on Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

