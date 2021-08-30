With Kendrick on opposite sideline, does Venables have to change things up vs. UGA?

Derion Kendrick started 23 games at Clemson for defensive coordinator Brent Venables over the past two seasons. This Saturday, he will be on the sideline opposite from Venables and the Tigers after transferring to Georgia over the offseason.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has said that the Bulldogs are not going to hesitate to ask Kendrick, a senior defensive back, things about the Tigers’ defense. So, considering Kendrick knows a lot about Clemson from a defensive standpoint, does Venables have to change things up on Saturday when third-ranked Clemson and No. 5 Georgia square off in Charlotte?

Venables was asked that question during his media availability Monday.

“We haven’t focused on that at all,” Venables said. “You’ve still got to go out and play. It’s not like we don’t do a lot. We did a lot. I think he didn’t get a 9-1-1 on personnel, you know, strengths, weaknesses. I’m not sure. I wouldn’t know what that is, but just going to focus on us from that standpoint.”

Kendrick, who transferred to Georgia on June 1, was dismissed from the Clemson team on Feb. 28 after failing to properly communicate with the Clemson coaching staff on why he was missing classes and practice.

In 2020, Kendrick (6-0, 190) had one interception to go with a team-high six passes defended on his way to earning first-team All-ACC honors. He also returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Virginia Tech to close the regular season.

The Rock Hill, S.C., native finished the year with 17 tackles, including one sack. He played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games. Kendrick was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019, when he was credited with 51 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

