Clemson picks up new 2023 commitment

Baseball

By August 31, 2021 9:15 pm

Clemson added a new verbal commitment Tuesday from a prospect in the 2023 class.

Princeton High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) infielder/righthanded pitcher Andrew Edrington has committed to the Tigers, his high school announced.

Below is a few clips of Edrington:

