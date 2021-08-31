Clemson picks up new 2023 commitment

Clemson added a new verbal commitment Tuesday from a prospect in the 2023 class.

Princeton High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) infielder/righthanded pitcher Andrew Edrington has committed to the Tigers, his high school announced.

Proud to announce that junior IF/P Andrew Edrington has committed to play baseball at Clemson University. We are proud of you Andrew! @ClemsonBaseball @VikeNation @VikeNationAD @VikingDiffSuper #vikingdiff pic.twitter.com/gYG4oOuDhx — Princeton Baseball (@VikeNationBase) September 1, 2021

Below is a few clips of Edrington:

2023 RHP Andrew Edrington Legit two-way talent who stood out with both the bat/glove as well. Live arm, w/a cutting fastball that sat in the 85-88mph range. Also spun a well +avg CB at 71-73mph. pic.twitter.com/YqGhvXgotv — Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) June 8, 2021

2022 Andrew Edrington with an RBI double for @MidlandBraves #CincyT pic.twitter.com/HSH1YNvgc7 — PBR Ohio Scouting Coverage (@PBROhioScout) July 17, 2021

don’t blink 👀 Andrew Edrington brought the heat with him down to @LakePointSports running the FB up to 92 mph 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/BuiZMkcLf7 — Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) August 4, 2021

