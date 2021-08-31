ESPN projects two former Tigers as top-100 NFL players for 2021

ESPN this week released its annual ranking of the NFL’s top 100 players, predicting who will be among the league’s best players in 2021.

ESPN’s list was created by surveying an ESPN panel of more than 50 NFL experts who rated players based on how good they will be in the 2021 season compared to their peers, rather than creating the list based on past performance, career resume or positional value.

Two former Clemson football players made the list in Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Hopkins checks in at No. 17, while Jarrett is ranked No. 55.

ESPN projects Hopkins to tally 1,361 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season, while predicting Jarrett to post seven sacks, 58 tackles and one forced fumble.

Hopkins set a Cardinals franchise record with 115 receptions in 2020, when he racked up 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Jarrett tallied 52 total tackles (27 solo), 4.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and one fumble recovery in 16 games with 16 starts and was named to his second-consecutive Pro Bowl.

Who will be the best players in the 2021 season? 🧐 We ranked the top 100 📝 https://t.co/68YSn8dMzx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2021

