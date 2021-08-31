National analyst pegs Clemson as his most overrated team

This week, CBS Sports released its 2021 College Football Playoff predictions and expert picks, as well as who their experts believe are the most overrated and underrated teams.

CBS Sports college football writer and analyst Barrett Sallee labeled Clemson as his most overrated team.

“I get that the college football world is in love with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, but he has a ton of work to do in order to lead the Tigers back to the Promised Land,” Sallee wrote. “The departure of Travis Etienne is a huge deal, as is the concern surrounding the wide receiving corps sans Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell. Plus, the offensive line (while talented) isn’t exactly a threat to win the Joe Moore Award. The Tigers will win the ACC and make the playoff, but the ceiling for this team isn’t as high as it was last season, which makes a run in the CFP very unlikely.”

As for the CBS Sports staff’s CFP predictions, Dennis Dodd and Jerry Palm predict Clemson to be the No. 2 seed, while Tom Fornelli projects the Tigers as the No. 3 seed. Chip Patterson, Sallee and Ben Kercheval all see Clemson being the No. 4 seed.

David Cobb thinks the Tigers will be one of the first two teams left out of the CFP, and none of the CBS Sports staffers predicted Clemson to win the national championship.