Swinney snaps back at question about ACC schedules narrative

During his press conference on Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the narrative regarding the critiques by many people of ACC teams’ schedules.

ESPN college football writer David Hale asked Swinney that given the critiques of the ACC schedules that he has heard ad nauseam over the years, if Swinney feels like this Saturday’s game between third-ranked Clemson and No. 5 Georgia is an opportunity to send a little bit of a statement so he and the Tigers aren’t fighting against that narrative the rest of the year.

Swinney snapped back a bit at the question.

“We aren’t worried about any narrative,” Swinney said. “We just want to play well and win the game. I think the narrative of our program speaks for itself.”

