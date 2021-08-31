Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t hold back his excitement for the top five showdown with Georgia.
Coach Swinney gave the latest on injuries, the challenges Georgia present and much more in his weekly press conference.
With a deep backfield and multiple starters back on the offensive line, Georgia’s key to consistent success on offense starts with its running game. That’s no secret to Clemson’s defense, including (…)
Another former Clemson wide receiver was waived by an NFL team on Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens announced they have waived Deon Cain. NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. (…)
An ESPN analyst believes Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is the player that will take home the Heisman Trophy this season. Marcus Spears, a former NFL defensive end and current ESPN college football (…)
A former Clemson football standout was waived by an NFL team on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have waived former Tiger wide receiver Cornell Powell as part of their roster moves to (…)
ESPN this week released its annual ranking of the NFL’s top 100 players, predicting who will be among the league’s best players in 2021. ESPN’s list was created by surveying an ESPN panel of more (…)
This week, CBS Sports released its 2021 College Football Playoff predictions and expert picks, as well as who their experts believe are the most overrated and underrated teams. CBS Sports college football (…)
Taisun Phommachanh felt like he had been kicked in the leg. Clemson’s redshirt sophomore quarterback had just completed a pass to Davis Allen during the team’s spring game. It was the (…)
Count Dabo Swinney among those who likes the fact that Clemson is starting its season against the caliber of opponent that could put the Tigers on either side of the scoreboard once it’s over. Clemson and (…)
During his press conference on Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the narrative regarding the critiques by many people of ACC teams’ schedules. ESPN college football writer David (…)
Dabo Swinney certainly understands the significance and importance of the Clemson-Georgia rivalry and what it means to the respective fan bases. In fact, he clearly remembers hearing about it more than a (…)