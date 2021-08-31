Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report

Football

By August 31, 2021 6:46 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t hold back his excitement for the top five showdown with Georgia.

Coach Swinney gave the latest on injuries, the challenges Georgia present and much more in his weekly press conference.

Another former Clemson wide receiver was waived by an NFL team on Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens announced they have waived Deon Cain. NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. (…)

