Finebaum: ‘I don’t know about Clemson’

On ESPN’s Get Up show, Paul Finebaum discussed Saturday’s top-five matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia, giving his opinion on whether the Tigers or Bulldogs need to come away with the win more.

Finebaum believes a loss would be more detrimental to Clemson than Georgia in terms of the College Football Playoff race.

“Yes, if Georgia loses this game, their task is very difficult,” Finebaum said. “However, they have a great path for this reason – they run the table and then they beat Alabama, they’re in. You can’t leave them home if they have one loss and it’s at the beginning of the season and they’ve just beaten the best team in the country.

“On the other hand, I don’t know about Clemson. Let’s say they lose this game and a lot of teams go undefeated in the Big 12 and elsewhere, and suddenly, what does Clemson have on its resume? A win over North Carolina State, maybe a win over UNC in the championship game with one or two losses? I’m not convinced they’ll get in at that point.”

ESPN’s Heather Dinich had a different take, opining that the Bulldogs’ playoff chances would take a bigger hit with a loss to Clemson, considering a possible matchup with Alabama looming in a potential SEC Championship Game.

You can watch Dinich and Finebaum’s debate on Get Up below:

