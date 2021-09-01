Previewing Clemson battle with Georgia

For the second time in nine months Clemson will face a top five opponent in Bank of America Stadium.
Clemson and Georgia will both try to make an early statement Saturday night. Clemson has plenty of respect for the Dawgs.
On College Football Live, ESPN college football analysts Desmond Howard and Greg McElroy previewed the marquee quarterback duel between Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei and Georgia’s JT Daniels ahead of (…)
Kirk Herbstreit, during a media conference call via Zoom to preview this Saturday’s matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), discussed a potential (…)
Good news on a former Clemson wide receiver who was cut by an NFL team on Tuesday. Cornell Powell, who was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, is being brought back as a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad (…)
On ESPN’s Get Up show, Paul Finebaum discussed Saturday’s top-five matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia, giving his opinion on whether the Tigers or Bulldogs need to come away with the (…)
Georgia’s physically imposing defensive line has been a talking point among Clemson’s coaches and players leading up Saturday’s marquee opener, but it’s not the only position group grabbing the opponent’s (…)
Dabo Swinney voiced a lot of excitement Tuesday surrounding WRU this fall in his first weekly press conference of the 2021 season. The 14-year Clemson head coach echoed offensive coordinator Tony (…)
A former Clemson star running back was released by an NFL team on Tuesday, when NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players. The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released Wayne Gallman, whom (…)
With the Border War game between Clemson and Georgia just days away, we started off the week hearing from one half of “The Bruise Brothers,” linebacker Baylon Spector. He kicked it off by sharing (…)
The Clemson-Georgia game is just three days away. Levon Kirkland and myself have interviews with Clemson head coach and Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, as they preview this Saturday’s (…)
Dabo Swinney said midway through fall camp that his team’s COVID-19 vaccination rate had reached the 85% threshold. Just days before the Tigers’ marquee opener against Georgia on Saturday, Clemson’s coach (…)