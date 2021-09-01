Smart: Clemson's receivers a 'matchup problem'

Georgia’s physically imposing defensive line has been a talking point among Clemson’s coaches and players leading up Saturday’s marquee opener, but it’s not the only position group grabbing the opponent’s attention with its size.

It’s been hard for Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his team not to notice the collective stature of Clemson’s receiving corps, which features a bevvy of tall, fast and physical players.

“They are a matchup problem,” Smart said.

The 2021 version of Clemson’s wideouts fits the mold of the prototypical receiver the Tigers have fed into the program during Dabo Swinney’s tenure — athletic, rangy and big-bodied. Justyn Ross is the headliner at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, but the list is long at one of the deeper positions on Clemson’s roster.

“It’s kind of like our running back room,” Swinney said. “I love the depth we have there.”

Sophomore Joseph Ngata, a former five-star recruit primed for his biggest role yet in Clemson’s offense, goes 6-3 and 220 pounds while Ajou Ajou has the same measurables. Frank Ladson Jr. is 6-3 and 205 pounds. E.J. Williams is easily the lightest among the Tigers’ top five receivers at 195 pounds, but the sophomore is just as tall as nearly everyone else at the position at 6-3.

Freshmen Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins blended in well when the four star-signees joined the program in January. Dacari goes 6-4 and 215 pounds while Beaux is listed at 6-3 and 205 pounds. Troy Stellato is the shortest of the freshmen receiver class at 6-1.

Swinney said there’s not one among the group that he doesn’t trust to win most one-on-one matchups whenever Clemson’s receivers are isolated on a defensive back.

“All of them have made plays. I’d chunk it up to any of them,” Swinney said. “They’ve all had their moments.”

How often Clemson’s receivers find themselves on an island Saturday remains to be seen. But Smart said he likes the way Georgia’s secondary matches up against the Tigers’ size in coverage.

Three of the Bulldogs’ top corners are 6-2 or taller. Senior Ameer Speed (6-3) and freshman Kelee Ringo (6-2) are duking it out for the starting corner job opposite former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick, Georgia’s smallest corner at 6-0 and 190 pounds. Georgia’s projected starting nickel back, Latavious Brini, goes 6-2 and 210 pounds.

Still, Smart said the ability of Clemson’s receivers to win 50-50 balls is a concern, and the kind of physical presence the Tigers’ wideouts present when blocking on the perimeter isn’t something Georgia’s defensive backs have seen much of when going good on good during practice. LSU transfer receiver Arik Gilbert (6-5, 248) has taken a personal leave of absence and didn’t go through fall camp. Neither did the Bulldogs’ top wideout, Georgia Pickens (6-3, 200), who’s working his way back from a torn ACL and is likely out for Saturday’s game.

Smart said he’s had his defensive backs go up against Georgia’s tight ends in an attempt to simulate what they’re going to see from Clemson’s receivers in all facets.

“Getting on and off blocks is critical in every football game, but it’s really critical to this game because we know the spread element, the perimeter screens, the ball out quick,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be able to tackle and be able to get off blocks, and those big guys make that hard to do.”