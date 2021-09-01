Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles as he talked with the media following Wednesday’s practice.
Coach Swinney was asked about Tyler Davis and much more during his press conference.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles as he talked with the media following Wednesday’s practice.
Coach Swinney was asked about Tyler Davis and much more during his press conference.
Justyn Ross is just a few days away from taking the field for his first game action in close to 20 months. When Clemson’s star wide receiver lines up against Georgia in Saturday’s game between the (…)
September 1 is a big day for the Class of 2023 prospects. It’s when college football coaches and staffs could begin directly contacting juniors in the 2023 class. When the clock struck midnight, plenty of (…)
In a perfect world, Dabo Swinney would prefer for Clemson’s offense to be balanced when it squares off against Georgia on Saturday. But it’s rare to find perfection over the course of any college football game, (…)
Rumors started swirling Wednesday afternoon that Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis could miss the Georgia game because of COVID-19 protocols. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed that following (…)
On College Football Live, ESPN college football analysts Desmond Howard and Greg McElroy previewed the marquee quarterback duel between Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei and Georgia’s JT Daniels ahead of (…)
For the second time in nine months Clemson will face a top five opponent in Bank of America Stadium. Clemson and Georgia will both try to make an early statement Saturday night. Clemson has plenty of (…)
Kirk Herbstreit, during a media conference call via Zoom to preview this Saturday’s matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), discussed a potential (…)
Good news on a former Clemson wide receiver who was cut by an NFL team on Tuesday. Cornell Powell, who was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, is being brought back as a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad (…)
On ESPN’s Get Up show, Paul Finebaum discussed Saturday’s top-five matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia, giving his opinion on whether the Tigers or Bulldogs need to come away with the (…)
Georgia’s physically imposing defensive line has been a talking point among Clemson’s coaches and players leading up Saturday’s marquee opener, but it’s not the only position group grabbing the opponent’s (…)