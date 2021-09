What They Are Saying: Recruits feeling the love from Clemson on Sept. 1

September 1 is a big day for the Class of 2023 prospects.

It’s when college football coaches and staffs could begin directly contacting juniors in the 2023 class. When the clock struck midnight, plenty of top prospects began hearing from the Tigers and many of them took to social media to post graphics they received from Clemson.

Check out what some recruits are saying on Twitter about the love they’re feeling from the Tigers:

THANKS FOR FOR LOVE from the Home State!!! pic.twitter.com/b6SJvpbVFw — Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) September 1, 2021

Clemson showing love 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/ONm8zTYDJf — Tomarrion Parker (@tomarrion) September 1, 2021

Nothing but Blessed 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/pHoYZqalEK — The Golden Child 👼🏾 Michael Daugherty (@mikeygmaco) September 1, 2021

–Photo for this article courtesy of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian 2023 quarterback Christopher Vizzina

