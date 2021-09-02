2023 Ohio OL 'so excited' to announce Clemson offer

An offensive lineman in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson, via social media on Thursday evening.

Findlay (Oh.) High School four-star Luke Montgomery announced an offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Clemson was the only school in Montgomery’s top-12 that had yet to offer him a scholarship. That obviously changed on Thursday.

After a great call I am soooo excited and blessed to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University!!!!2 Tim 4:17 #gotigers @ClemsonFB @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/qx1EtICYpu — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) September 2, 2021

Montgomery (6-5, 260) included Clemson in his top 12 back in late June alongside Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee.

Montgomery is considered a defensive tackle by 247Sports, while Rivals rates him as an offensive lineman.

According to Rivals’ rankings, Montgomery ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Ohio, No. 7 offensive lineman and No. 82 overall prospect nationally, regardless of position in the 2023 class.

“I love Clemson, I love Coach Swinney,” Montgomery told The Clemson Insider heading into his Clemson visit. “He’s a great Christian coach. He has a great personality. Obviously, I’ve never met him before, but I just can’t wait to be able to come down there and be able to see all that. So, it’s pretty exciting.”

In addition to Clemson, he visited Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee over the summer.

Clemson has now offered three offensive linemen in the 2023 class, including offers to both Montgomery and Life Christian Academy (Chester, Va.) three-star Joshua Miller Thursday.

Prior to Thursday, Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star OT Monroe Freeling was the lone offensive lineman in the Class of 2023 with a Clemson offer.

