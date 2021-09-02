2023 Virginia OL details 'surreal' Clemson offer with TCI

As soon as the clock struck midnight on Sept. 1, Joshua Miller heard from Clemson.

It was only a matter of time before the big-time offensive lineman from Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights (Va.) received an offer from his “dream school.”

“It felt great, I had a few coaches from Clemson hit me up,” Miller told The Clemson Insider. “It’s honestly starting to be a dream come true being on the radar of one of the top schools in the country.”

It was Wednesday night when Miller found out that he was more than just on the Tigers’ radar.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell called Miller last night and told him he was going to be offering him.

His reaction?

“I was super hype, jumping up and down,” he said. “All my teammates was hyping me up.”

Caldwell went through Miller’s head coach at Life Christain Academy before Miller officially announced the offer on social media Thursday morning.

“It means a lot! They’ve been my dream school since I started watching football,” Miller said. My emotions are all over the place (right now). I been through a lot to get here.

“My dad passed in 2019 from pancreatic cancer and he always pushed me to be the best player I could be, so I know he’s watching what I’m doing, proud as ever. And, my uncle just passed away yesterday morning, so everything I’m doing is for those two. The feeling is surreal. I’m just extremely blessed to be in this position.”

Miller plans on making a return visit to Clemson on Oct. 2, when the Tigers host Boston College.

BLESSED to receive an offer from my DREAM SCHOOL, THE Clemson University!!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jpnfAZiS8x — Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) September 2, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!