Former Clemson star signs with new NFL team

A former Clemson star has signed with a new NFL team.

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed former Tiger running back Wayne Gallman.

Gallman was released by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week after signing a one-year deal with the team earlier this year.

Gallman spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants after being selected by the franchise in the 4th round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Last season, Gallman rushed for 682 yards and six touchdowns on 147 carries while filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley. He also caught 21 passes for 114 yards.

In four seasons with the Giants, Gallman totaled 1,444 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 338 attempts, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Gallman left Clemson after three seasons as one of the school’s most decorated and productive running backs in history, producing 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts) from 2014-16. The Loganville, Ga., native added 65 career receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns.