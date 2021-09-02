Injury update on Etienne

Football

September 2, 2021

Former Clemson running back and Jacksonville Jaguars first-round draft pick Travis Etienne is out for the season after suffering a significant tear in his foot that resulted in a Lisfranc injury during Jacksonville’s second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 23.

Ten days later, Etienne will have an operation on his foot. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Etienne will undergo surgery today to repair the Lisfranc injury.

Rapoport noted that acclaimed expert Dr. Robert Anderson is performing the surgery, and Etienne is looking at a timeline of approximately four months for his recovery, meaning he will be back in plenty of time for next season.

Etienne has been placed on injured reserve, which has ended his rookie campaign.

Etienne saw limited action during Jacksonville’s first two preseason games, recording just two carries for 3 yards.

