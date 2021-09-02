Podcast: Uiagalelei is ready for his moment under the lights

By Will Vandervort | September 2, 2021 9:58 am ET

Clemson and Georgia are just two days away from their top 5 matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

This is the fourth top 5 matchup to open a season in the last 20 years in college football. Levon and myself will discuss Clemson’s and Georgia’s all-time history in games between top 5 teams.

We also have an interview with Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The Clemson Insider’s Davis Potter also joins the podcast and gives us his breakdown of the big game.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.