Simpson ready to 'make the most of it'

Clemson football has an explosive linebacker this year in sophomore Trenton Simpson, who is excited to take Clemson’s defense to the next level. Taking time to improve during the offseason, Simpson is more confident than ever.

Simpson explains he likes to tackle and play fast, which are two important things for him to do for Clemson to be successful. Feeling as if he and his teammates have something to prove this season, he’s excited to take the field with his fellow Tigers on Saturday in a season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Simpson on being from Charlotte getting to play on the big stage in front of his friends and family…

“I’m so excited being so close to home and having all my family there, being able to support me. I want to go out and put on a show and make my family proud.”

Simpson on what he’s seen previewing Georgia…

“They have some speed, but all fall camp I’ve been working on guarding man-to-man, working on my technique and trying to be precise on my footwork and that will take care of everything.”

Simpson on stepping up to a starting position after Mike Jones transferred…

“Time to go. I’ve been working hard. Just always trying to be ready whenever my name was called. Now that I’ve got the shot, I just want to make the best out of it.”

Simpson on how long he’s been waiting on this season opener vs. Georgia…

“Ever since the last game we lost last year, we have just been excited to get out there and reintroduce our defense to the fans and everybody to let them know that we’re the real deal this year.”

Simpson on it taking time to get comfortable in Clemson’s defense…

“It takes time to get comfortable at it, you have to rep it a lot so I’ve been repping it all fall camp and spring. So I feel very comfortable now to go out there and perform at a high level.”