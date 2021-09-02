Spurrier gives his take on Clemson-UGA game

It’s safe to say Steve Spurrier knows a little something about facing Clemson and Georgia, having opposed them both plenty of times in the past as the former head coach of their respective rivals, South Carolina and Florida.

During an interview with Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s DawgNation, Spurrier gave his take on Saturday’s game between the third-ranked Tigers and No. 5 Bulldogs and talked about what he believes will decide the marquee matchup.

“Simply who plays the best, who plays without bad plays and careless plays, things of that nature,” Spurrier said. “Crucial turnovers can really hurt. If you throw a 50-yard pass and they intercept it falling down, that doesn’t hurt you. There’s no harm in that. But the crucial turnovers and mistakes can cost you the game. But I think it will come down to who plays the best, who makes the most plays. Maybe a long touchdown pass, great catch here and there, or maybe a defensive play.

“Who knows, but that should be the game of the week in the nation, I think, Clemson and Georgia. So, I’ll certainly be looking forward to watching that one.”

