National analyst makes his picks for the College Football Playoff

During an interview with longtime South Florida sportscaster Tony Segreto, CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell made his picks for this year’s College Football Playoff.

Kanell believes Clemson will make the playoff for the seventh straight year and face a familiar foe in Ohio State.

The Tigers and Buckeyes have met three times in the CFP, with Clemson winning the first two meetings and Ohio State taking last year’s CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

“I’m going to say Clemson is back,” Kanell said. “And this is a matchup that we see often, and we’ve seen it a lot and I love the rivalry, saw it last year — I’m going to say Clemson, Ohio State play again in one of the matchups in the playoffs, and it would make a lot of sense regionally for Clemson, the tie-in with the ACC, for Clemson. I think Clemson will be the higher seed in the matchup, but I don’t think Ohio State’s going anywhere anytime soon, anyway. So, I think you see Clemson, Ohio State matched up again.”

Kanell also predicted Oklahoma and Alabama to make the playoff this season.

“I think Oklahoma you’ll see in the playoff, as well, and then it’s going to be either Georgia or Alabama from the SEC,” Kanell said. “I’ll go Alabama because until Georgia actually knocks off that top dog, that’s a monumental mountain to climb. They haven’t done it yet. I’ll give Alabama the edge again.”

.@dannykanell sat down with @tonysegreto & made his picks for this year's College Football Playoff. Do you agree? Catch their full season preview now in the Orange Bowl Huddle! — Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) September 2, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks