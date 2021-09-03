Peach State standout ‘very, very honored’ to hear from Clemson

Clemson is among the dozen-plus schools that have reached out to this standout Peach State defender since Sept. 1, when college football coaches could begin directly contacting prospects in the class of 2023 via text messages and direct messages on social media.

Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School four-star linebacker Troy Ford, Jr., estimates that coaches from around 15 schools have reached out to him since the clock struck midnight on Sept. 1, including Clemson.

“It’s really been a blessing,” Ford told The Clemson Insider. “I really didn’t expect to have as much attention as I did. … I didn’t expect as many coaches, and especially Clemson, I didn’t expect them to [reach out] and invite me to come to a game. I was very, very honored by that.”

Ford, who said he “definitely” plans to visit Clemson for a game this season, was contacted by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

“I heard from Coach Venables, and he sent me something on Twitter and on iMessage about what they’re about,” Ford said, “and he told me I needed to try to stay humble as much as I can and all that, and good news will come in the future.”

Ford (6-2, 235) has developed a solid rapport with Venables, whom Ford got to know even better during his visit to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“Ever since I first met him, our relationship has always been pretty good,” Ford said. “We’re always on the same page about each other.”

Along with Clemson, Ford traveled to Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina this summer, while he plans to visit schools such as South Carolina and Duke this season in addition to Clemson.

When he looks back on his time at Clemson this summer, one thing about the experience sticks out to him.

“I got there at like 10 o’clock in the morning I think and I left at like 7 at night,” he said. “And that whole time, it was never awkward or anything. I had a good time the entire time I was there, and so did my family. That’s really what stood out.”

Ford’s offer list currently features Notre Dame, Auburn, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Clemson is an offer he covets and hopes to earn moving forward.

“I know they’re a very, very hard team to get an offer from, and I’m going to work my best to get an offer from them,” he said. “That’s one of my top schools to get an offer from. I would love it. So, I’m definitely going to work as hard as I can. I’m pretty confident that I’ll hopefully get one.”

“They would definitely be one of my top schools,” he added. “Ever since I went to them in the summer, they were always on the top of the list, like I gotta get an offer from them. I would love it.”

Ford is looking to make his commitment decision sometime after his ongoing junior season.

“I would say about after the season, maybe like after the New Year and all that,” he said. “I’m going to let the process take a little bit longer and see which other schools are talking to me, and then I’m going to make my decision later on.”

Ford recorded 69 tackles, including double-digit sacks, as a sophomore last season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks