Bart Boatwright's: ESPN College GameDay Photo Gallery

CHARLOTTE – Clemson and Georgia fans packed Uptown for ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning.
The Clemson Insider was on location for the festivities. Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
CHARLOTTE – Clemson and Georgia fans packed Uptown for ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning.
The Clemson Insider was on location for the festivities. Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
The last time Clemson’s defense took the field, the Tigers allowed 49 points and 639 total yards in their 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. (…)
Though he was raised in Alabama, Dabo Swinney said he grew up watching the Clemson-Georgia rivalry. The Tigers’ head coach remembers how hard fought those games were and how physical they were. He expects (…)
This is big boy football. Dabo Swinney joined the set of ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of Clemson’s marquee matchup against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (NC.) at 7:30 p.m. Swinney (…)
ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for Saturday’s primetime showdown between third-ranked Clemson and No. 5 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in (…)
A former Clemson standout feels like he can be himself again with his new NFL team. After being traded from the Houston Texans to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick this past (…)
As a part of a feature story that was previously recorded on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Clemson fans and College Football fans around the country alike got to know D.J. Uiagalelei a bit better. (…)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN’s College GameDay set for an interview Saturday morning ahead of the fifth-ranked Bulldogs’ game against No. 3 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte. Smart was (…)
It’s Game Day! No. 3 Clemson takes on fifth-ranked Georgia, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte tonight, in perhaps the biggest season opener in Clemson history. Levon Kirkland and myself preview the big (…)
A number of Clemson’s commitments and recruiting targets in the Class of 2022 took the field on Friday night and shined under the bright lights. Check out what Twitter had to say about them: (…)
CHARLOTTE — It is Game Day in the Queen City where the No. 2 Clemson looks to make a statement against No. 5 Georgia. The opener has huge playoff implications. Location: Bank of America (…)