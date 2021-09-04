Clemson gets on the board against Georgia

Clemson’s offense finally got something going late in the game against Georgia, putting together a drive to put points on the board and cut into the Bulldogs’ lead.

B.T. Potter booted a 22-yard field goal at the 9:08 mark of the fourth quarter to trim the third-ranked Tigers’ deficit against the No. 5 Bulldogs to 10-3.

The field goal capped a 10-play, 82-yard drive that spanned 3:48.

More than half of the yards on the possession came courtesy of a 44-yard catch-and-run by Joseph Ngata to the UGA 42.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks