Game Day Podcast: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia Preview Show

No. 3 Clemson takes on fifth-ranked Georgia, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte tonight, in perhaps the biggest season opener in Clemson history.

Levon Kirkland and myself preview the big game, while telling you what matchups the Tigers have to win in order to come out victorious. They also have interviews with head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and linebacker James Skalski to get you ready for the game.

Also, NFL Network producer Shannon Sommerville joins the podcast to give her thoughts on the big game and so much more.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.