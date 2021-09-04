Georgia D-Line dominates line of scrimmage

CHARLOTTE – Georgia’s defense proved too much for Clemson on Saturday in the season opener at Bank of America Stadium as the Bulldogs bested the Tigers 10-3. Clemson lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2011 when it fell to N.C. State and South Carolina, the loss broke a 127-game streak.

It marked one of the worst performances in terms of offensive production by a Clemson team. The Tigers rushed for two yards the fourth fewest rushing yards in program history.

It was also the first time since the 2017 Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama that it did not score an offensive touchdown.

The difference in the game proved a defensive touchdown by Georgia when Christopher Smith intercepted a D.J. Uiagalelei pass with 2:58 to play in the first half and returned it 74 yards for a score to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

Georgia built a 10-0 advantage with a 22 yard field goal by Jack Podlesny with 2:38 to play in the third quarter.

Clemson responded with a 10 play 82-yard drive in 3:48 to cut the deficit to 10-3 with 9:08 remaining in the contest.

On the following drive the Tigers forced Georgia to punt and took over at its own 25 with 7:36 remaining on the clock.

Clemson picked up a first down but stalled out at the Georgia 45 and elected to go for it with 4:49 left. The decision proved fatal for the Tigers as Uiagalelei overthrew E.J. Williams after feeling pressure from Warren Brinson.

The Bulldog’s defensive front showed out in Clemson’s first loss to start a season since 2014. They sacked Uiagalelei seven times for a loss of 46 yards, the total tied the most against the Tigers since Florida State and Virigina hit the same mark in 1997.

Uiagalelei finished the game 19-of-37 for 178 yards and an interception.