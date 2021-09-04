Stud in-state QB ‘really excited’ to take in Clemson-UGA game

A standout quarterback prospect from the Palmetto State is pumped to take in today’s game between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte.

Chapin (S.C.) High School’s Jayden Bradford – the nation’s No. 8 signal-caller in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports – will be in Bank of America Stadium to witness the top-five clash pitting the third-ranked Tigers against the No. 5 Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m really excited for it,” Bradford told The Clemson Insider. “It’ll be me and my family’s first time going to a game as a recruit, which will be fun.”

Bradford, who will be among the recruits in attendance as Clemson guests, believes the Tigers will prevail in a close battle.

“My prediction for the game is Clemson will come out on top in a nailbiter, 35-31,” he said.

Bradford (6-1, 180) camped at Clemson when he was a rising eighth grader in 2019 and returned to campus to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp again this summer.

Bradford had a chance to speak with one of the special teams coaches his first time at camp, but this summer marked his first opportunity to tour the facilities and get to know the staff.

“Really just the way they interacted with all their players and campers there stood out,” he said. “You can really tell they care about the youth and helping them grow.”

A sophomore, Bradford received his latest offer on Friday from South Carolina, which joined NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Penn State and Georgia State on his early offer list.

Clemson typically doesn’t start offering prospects until the summer before their junior year, but the Tigers are highly interested in Bradford, who would be ecstatic to earn an offer from the in-state powerhouse program in the future.

“To get an offer from Clemson would be very exciting,” he said, “and being an in-state kid would make it that much more special.”

As a freshman last season, Bradford completed around 62 percent of his passes for 624 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions, while rushing for 70 yards and two more scores. He is the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 8 quarterback nationally and No. 94 overall prospect in the 2024 class per 247Sports.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks