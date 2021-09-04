What Smart said about Clemson-UGA game, Venables on College GameDay

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN’s College GameDay set for an interview Saturday morning ahead of the fifth-ranked Bulldogs’ game against No. 3 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte.

Smart was asked about the stakes of this top-five matchup in the season opener.

“It’s a top-five matchup, the stakes are high,” Smart said. “Stakes are always high in college football. We’ve talked about it before. So much goes into each game. It’s different than the NFL because games mean so much more because there’s fewer. But for us, it’s also not a conference game. It’s a great chance to represent our conference against a powerhouse program that’s been one of the top programs in the country. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

Smart also commented on what jumps out to him about Brent Venables’ defense that makes the unit so successful.

“Their aggression,” Smart said. “They’re very aggressive. They attack, attack, attack, and they come after you and they don’t give you much opportunity to breathe. They’ve got kids that fit their system, so their system’s built to be really quick, athletic, fast, come after you, and they play teams so well because of the way he’s so aggressive.”

