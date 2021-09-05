Clemson receiver to miss time with injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Zoom conference call with the media on Sunday that the Tigers came away from Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Georgia “pretty good” from a health standpoint.

However, a member of Clemson’s receiving corps suffered a longer-term injury. Swinney said sophomore E.J. Williams will undergo surgery for a thumb injury and will miss four to six weeks.

“He’s going to have to have a little surgery on his thumb,” Swinney said.

“So, hopefully he’ll be back for the open date and we’ll be able to get him back rolling.”

Swinney said Williams, who caught one pass for 0 yards in Saturday’s game against Georgia in Charlotte, hurt his thumb during the game when he “got his thumb caught on somebody or hit and bent it back in an awkward spot.”

“But it’s a pretty simple surgery and it’s probably a four-to-six week type of thing,” Swinney said. “Short term, four weeks, long term, six weeks is kind of how they explained it. But he’ll be fine.”

The Phenix City, Ala., native emerged down the stretch as a true freshman in 2020, finishing the season with 24 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games (four starts).

