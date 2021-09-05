Ngata has career night amidst Tigers' struggles

Despite third-ranked Clemson’s 10-3 loss Saturday night to No. 5 Georgia in its season opener, Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata had himself a career night.

The junior wide receiver racked up six receptions for 110 yards, accounting for more than half of Clemson’s 178 total receiving yards.

While the offense as a whole struggled to put something together and make a trip to the end zone, Ngata was the Tigers’ difference-maker on the offensive side. His 44-yard reception in the fourth quarter got Clemson in prime field position to later kick a 22-yard field goal, cutting into the Bulldogs’ commanding 10-point lead and preventing the shutout at Bank of America Stadium.

With his performance Saturday, Ngata recorded career highs in both receiving yards and receptions within a single game as well as his longest career reception, which was previously a 22-yard grab versus Florida State in 2019 during his freshman campaign.

