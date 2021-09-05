Tony Elliott discusses Clemson's poor offensive performance

Football

By September 5, 2021 3:00 pm

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott had plenty to discuss after the Tigers’ poor performance Saturday night against Georgia.

Watch Elliott’s postgame press conference:

