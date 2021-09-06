Former Clemson standout comes to defense of Uiagalelei

Former Clemson standout comes to defense of Uiagalelei

Football

Former Clemson standout comes to defense of Uiagalelei

By September 6, 2021 10:41 am

By |

A former Clemson standout has D.J. Uiagalelei’s back.

Former Tiger and current New York Knicks forward Aamir Simms took to social media on Sunday in defense of Clemson’s sophomore quarterback, who went 19-of-37 passing for 178 yards with one interception and was sacked seven times in the third-ranked Tigers’ 10-3 loss to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night in Charlotte.

Simms took exception with Clemson fans who have criticized Uiagalelei’s performance and voiced his opinion on Twitter.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines. In this week’s edition some thoughts after watching the border war From the Sidelines of Bank of America Stadium Saturday (…)

16hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Zoom conference call with the media on Sunday that the Tigers came away from Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Georgia “pretty good” from a health standpoint. However, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home