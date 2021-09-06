Former Clemson standout comes to defense of Uiagalelei

A former Clemson standout has D.J. Uiagalelei’s back.

Former Tiger and current New York Knicks forward Aamir Simms took to social media on Sunday in defense of Clemson’s sophomore quarterback, who went 19-of-37 passing for 178 yards with one interception and was sacked seven times in the third-ranked Tigers’ 10-3 loss to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night in Charlotte.

Simms took exception with Clemson fans who have criticized Uiagalelei’s performance and voiced his opinion on Twitter.

These ain’t the Clemson fans I know! Y’all get off DJ back frfr it’s so lame to be a grown individual watching from your couch talking bad on someone else! — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) September 5, 2021

It’s not the way he played or how he played it’s what ppl say about him! I’ve had bad games, awful games at that, it’s apart of the roller coaster season but it’s hateful and negative comments is what I’m referring to! Some just don’t understand 🥱 https://t.co/CIvystTOoD — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) September 5, 2021

