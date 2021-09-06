Friday Night Lights: Future Clemson stars shine in Week 3 play

A bunch of future Clemson stars shined in Week 3 action for their respective high school squads on Friday night.

Tigers linebacker commit Jaren Kanak (pictured above) who does it all for Hays High School (Hays, KS.) guided his team to a smooth 35-6 victory over Wichita East Friday night.

Hays High Kanak to Dale 98 yds for the score: pic.twitter.com/EdoEE9I3hA — Hays HS Athletics (@HaysHighAD) September 4, 2021

Kanak, who is currently playing quarterback for Hays, accounted for 484 total yards. He recorded 246 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns while passing for 162 yards and adding 72 yards as the team’s punt returner.

Though he’ll play linebacker for the Tigers, Kanak certainly showed what he’s capable of on the offensive side of the ball.

Not to steal his thunder, but Kanak arguably had a better offensive performance than Cade Klubnik in Week 3. The two ribbed each other about it on social media, but Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit again showed why he is currently 247Sports’ No. 1 ranked QB in the 2022 class.

Westlake QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) takes it himself to give the Chaps a 20-0 lead over Euless Trinity in the 2nd quarter.#TXHSFB | @HornSports pic.twitter.com/Yk0LnzA139 — Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) September 4, 2021

In a winning effort, Klubnik completed 22 of 30 passes for 322 yards and a touchdown pass. He also added two rushing touchdowns in Austin (Tex.) Westlake’s 34-14 win over Euless Trinity.

While it may have come in a 24-21 losing effort to Greenville High School, Mauldin’s Jeadyn Lukus showed just how dominant he can be. Clemson’s five-star cornerback commit came away with an impressive interception and multiple clutch tackles He also added four receptions with 25 receiving yards on the offensive end.

Speaking of Clemson cornerback commits, four-star Toriano Pride showed out for his new high school — East St. Louis — in a 32-17 win over De Smet. Pride, a St. Louis native himself, recorded multiple pass breakups and forced fumble, while also shutting down nearly half the field as he continues his work as a shutdown corner.

Moving onto the kicking game, Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park 2022 kicker Robert Gunn III drilled a 46-yard field goal with ease, which you can watch below.

